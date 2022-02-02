Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

