Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 36 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 41.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $14,218,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,465.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,328.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,333.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 269.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,015.66 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

