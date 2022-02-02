Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Target by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Target by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

