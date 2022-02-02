Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 71,313 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 59.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,313 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

ACN traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.00. 8,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,804 shares of company stock worth $6,973,725 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

