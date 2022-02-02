Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 775 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 38.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.42. 10,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

