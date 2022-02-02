Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.91. 14,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,415. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.16. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $127.63 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

