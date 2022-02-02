Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.96) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.41% from the stock’s previous close.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 176 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 151.30 ($2.03) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 139.87 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 228.09 ($3.07).

In other news, insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($67,114.82).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

