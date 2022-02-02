Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IAA were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in IAA by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IAA by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

