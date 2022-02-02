Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,351 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 58.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,238,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 77,582 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 481,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 223,925 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,619,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 362,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 77,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

