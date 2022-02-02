Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,701 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $70.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

