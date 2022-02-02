Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 809 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,577,000 after purchasing an additional 176,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 421,357 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHT opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 17.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

