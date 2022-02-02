Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 102.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63.

