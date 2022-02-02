Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 4,382 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 405.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.71. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.