Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. 1,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.50%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

