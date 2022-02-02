Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.49). 360,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 421,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.48).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 49 ($0.66) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £160.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Mercia Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Payton purchased 12,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,861.34 ($6,535.82).

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

