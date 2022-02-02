Merculet Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $64,228.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.98 or 0.07190497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,394.73 or 0.99992432 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055111 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,341,123,897 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

