Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Meridian has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $227.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meridian by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

