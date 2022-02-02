Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%.
Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Meridian has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $227.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.56.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
About Meridian
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.