Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP decreased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,541,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,298 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems comprises about 4.7% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Starboard Value LP owned 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $254,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $13,229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,059 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. 527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

