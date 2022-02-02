Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

MTOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $739,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

