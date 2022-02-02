Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $337.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.44. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $37,638.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

