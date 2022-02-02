Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $23.58

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $24.54. Merus shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 40.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 216.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth about $3,461,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 1,407.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 109,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth about $1,739,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

