Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.95.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.32. The company had a trading volume of 313,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,502. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.85. The firm has a market cap of $899.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

