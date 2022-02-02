MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $16.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

