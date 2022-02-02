Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.55. Microvast shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 592 shares.

MVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Microvast alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.