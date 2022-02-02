Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.55. Microvast shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 592 shares.
MVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
