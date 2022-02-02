Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Issues Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

