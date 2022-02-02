MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Down to $4.94

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $4.80. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 703 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

