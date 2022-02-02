Minerva Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in L.S. Starrett were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L.S. Starrett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The L.S. Starrett Company has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

