MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INKT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MiNK Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89.

