Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $20.98 or 0.00056113 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $10.01 million and $526,602.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.55 or 0.07197558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,445.47 or 1.00171377 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055487 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 477,209 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

