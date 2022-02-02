Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)’s stock price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

Mirvac Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

