Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Trading Down 2.3%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 19,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 424,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

MITK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.34 million, a P/E ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

