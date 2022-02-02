Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.38

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 27922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 89,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

