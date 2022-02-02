Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,690,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 22.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after purchasing an additional 443,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Hills by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.94. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

