Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $96,000 Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 61.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

