Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $158,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after purchasing an additional 663,871 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $706,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 860,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

Shares of BECN opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

