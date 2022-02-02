Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $269,000 Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 20.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Veritiv by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.