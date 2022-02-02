Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,200 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 64.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Delek US by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Delek US by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 509,611 shares of company stock worth $11,861,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.