Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,687 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 217.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CD opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 2.85.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

