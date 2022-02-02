MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $127.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments reported impressive fourth-quarter 2021 results despite the negative impact of pandemic and supply chain constraints. Both revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. Top-line growth was driven by rising demand for the company’s solutions in the semiconductor and advanced market. However, first-quarter 2022 guidance is tepid due to supply chain constraints and rising cost. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Further, increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, the company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions is a key catalyst.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $154.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after buying an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,222,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 279,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $45,228,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

