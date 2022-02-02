Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $266.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,362,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,860,230 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,846,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.