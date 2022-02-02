Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 6.7%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.77. 361,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 401,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$211.49 million and a PE ratio of -22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.88.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

