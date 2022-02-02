Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,489 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $133,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.