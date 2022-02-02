monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 8.7%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $194.65 and last traded at $197.48. 15,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 589,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.54 and its 200 day moving average is $311.17.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $196,695,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,186,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

