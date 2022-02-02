Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.17.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $330.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.07 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.