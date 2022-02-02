Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 166 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 42.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

