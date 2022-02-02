Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 12.7% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 143.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

