Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $377.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.87. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $295.72 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

