Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,471 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after acquiring an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 201.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 327,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after buying an additional 218,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

