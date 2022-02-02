Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 233,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 883,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 73,887 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.13 and a 1-year high of $83.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

