Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 1,547 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Splunk by 17.9% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 78,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

Splunk stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.31. 37,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

